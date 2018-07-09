A tire blowout on Interstate 680 resulted in a crash that injured two, including one person whose injuries may be life-threatening.

William R. Travis Sr., 44, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with chest injuries that may be life-threatening, according to the Omaha Police Department.

His passenger, Carilyn E. Travis, 43, escaped with minor abrasions.

Both were wearing seat belts.

According to police, the Travises were traveling north on I-680 about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a rear tire on their 1997 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck blew out.

The Chevy veered off to the east, left the Interstate and rolled at least twice down a grass embankment. The crash occurred between West Center Road and Pacific Streets. — Nancy Gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription