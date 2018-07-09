A tire blowout on Interstate 680 resulted in a crash that injured two, including one person whose injuries may be life-threatening.
William R. Travis Sr., 44, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with chest injuries that may be life-threatening, according to the Omaha Police Department.
His passenger, Carilyn E. Travis, 43, escaped with minor abrasions.
Both were wearing seat belts.
According to police, the Travises were traveling north on I-680 about 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a rear tire on their 1997 Chevrolet K1500 pickup truck blew out.
The Chevy veered off to the east, left the Interstate and rolled at least twice down a grass embankment. The crash occurred between West Center Road and Pacific Streets. — Nancy Gaarder
