Two people were injured Sunday afternoon when a car and SUV collided at Florence Boulevard and Spencer Street, police said.

Norene Peek, 53, of Omaha suffered a head injury in the crash but was expected to survive, police said.

Darryl Moore, 59, also of Omaha, reported aches and pains, according to a police press release. Both were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center after the crash, reported at 3:25 p.m.

The SUV's driver — 34-year-old Lashi Foster of Omaha — did not report any injuries.

Peek had been driving a 2006 Nissan Altima east on Spencer when it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been going north on Florence, police said. The force of the crash pushed the Nissan into a yard at 1926 Spencer.

The sport utility vehicle had the right of way, and the car ran a stop sign at the intersection, according to investigators. 

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area