Two people were injured Sunday afternoon when a car and SUV collided at Florence Boulevard and Spencer Street, police said.
Norene Peek, 53, of Omaha suffered a head injury in the crash but was expected to survive, police said.
Darryl Moore, 59, also of Omaha, reported aches and pains, according to a police press release. Both were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center after the crash, reported at 3:25 p.m.
The SUV's driver — 34-year-old Lashi Foster of Omaha — did not report any injuries.
Peek had been driving a 2006 Nissan Altima east on Spencer when it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had been going north on Florence, police said. The force of the crash pushed the Nissan into a yard at 1926 Spencer.
The sport utility vehicle had the right of way, and the car ran a stop sign at the intersection, according to investigators.
