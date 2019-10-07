Three Omaha area men were seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle crashed in a ditch near Hummel Park.
Jonta S. Nivongsa, 21, Darrell C. Miller, 42, both of Omaha, and Cameron Cook, 21, of La Vista, were all taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with broken bones. None of the injuries appear to be life threatening, police said.
Investigators determined that Nivongsa was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup eastbound on Ponca Road about 7:45 p.m. when the truck ran a stop sign at the intersection with North River Road. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.
Police said charges are pending for Nivongsa, who was being treated for a fractured leg. Miller sustained fractures to a leg and shoulder. Cook was treated for fractures to his shoulder, hand and hips.
None of the three men were wearing seat belts. The incident remains under investigation.
