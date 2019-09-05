No more sniffing out narcotics and tracking down suspects. Jazz's days are now filled with sunbathing and relaxation.
The 9-year-old Dutch shepherd retired Aug. 27 after serving eight years with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. Jazz's partner and now owner Dept. Amanda Illuzzi said the K9 was "the greatest partner" she's ever had.
"That dog would give her life for me," Illuzzi said.
Building that level of trust took time, and the bond between K9 and human partners doesn't always form, Illuzzi said.
"There can be a number of reasons things just don't work out, but for us it did, and the bond we have is hard to put into words," Illuzzi said.
Jazz was Illuzzi's first police service dog, and Illuzzi has been Jazz's only human partner for the past eight years.
Jazz could sniff out narcotics, assist with tracking suspects and went along on patrols. Illuzzi said Jazz's social nature made her a pro at community events and an asset in building a bridge between law enforcement and the public.
"Not having her in my backseat is hard to get used to," Illuzzi said.
A new K9 will soon take Jazz's place in the back of Illuzzi's cruiser: a male dog named Checque who just started his training camp.
Illuzzi said she'll have to try not to compare Checque to Jazz, but she's confident that new bond will form.
Tye, Omaha Police Department
Tye, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands, is named after fallen officer Jason “Tye” Pratt. Just like his namesake, he loves goofing around with officers, but he is very serious when it comes to work. At home, he loves to lay around and loves when his cousins come visit or to be their show and tell at school. Tye was named K-9 of the Week!
An Alabama native, appropriately-named Justice is handled by Officer Greg Byelick. After completing her training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, Justice is certified as an explosives-detecting K-9. Justice, along with fellow K-9 Layla, are UNL's first campus police dogs.
Officer Boldra handles Olaf, a Belgian Malinois born on April 15, 2013, in the Netherlands. After being purchased from an Alabama training center, Olaf attended a 10-week dog camp at the Bellevue Police Department, becoming certified in narcotics, patrol and evidence recovery on Nov. 8, 2016. Olaf lives with Bolda, along with recently-retired Police Service Dog Willy. Olaf likes playing fetch, having his chest scratched and playing with his "Kong" toy — although he also likes playing with medicine balls.
Falo, handled by Officer Jackie Anderson for the past three years, is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Falo is a dual-purpose explosives ordinance detection (EOD) patrol dog who works with the U.S. Secret Service extensively, along with Big Ten football, basketball and wrestling events — sweeping the stadiums for explosives, and running across the occasional pop star. In addition to work, Falo loves wrestling and napping with his sister, the beach, his ball and coffee. Officer Anderson says he's as goofy as some of the following pictures make him look.
Check out a photo gallery of K-9 Units submitted by area police departments.
Tye, Omaha Police Department
Tar, La Vista Police Department
Tar, a Dutch Shepherd, is handled by Mike Loyd. He will do just about anything for a tennis ball.
Layla, University of Nebraska
Layla, handled by Officer Johnson since 2017, specializes in explosives detection and evidence recovery. She's a nearly three-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois/Lab mix from Croatia.
Justice, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
An Alabama native, appropriately-named Justice is handled by Officer Greg Byelick. After completing her training at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, Justice is certified as an explosives-detecting K-9. Justice, along with fellow K-9 Layla, are UNL's first campus police dogs.
Olaf, Council Bluffs Police Department
Officer Boldra handles Olaf, a Belgian Malinois born on April 15, 2013, in the Netherlands. After being purchased from an Alabama training center, Olaf attended a 10-week dog camp at the Bellevue Police Department, becoming certified in narcotics, patrol and evidence recovery on Nov. 8, 2016. Olaf lives with Bolda, along with recently-retired Police Service Dog Willy. Olaf likes playing fetch, having his chest scratched and playing with his "Kong" toy — although he also likes playing with medicine balls.
Skeen, Omaha Police Department
Skeen, handled by Officer Bossman, was a Belgian Malinois with French commands. He passed away May 2, 2011, after many years of service.
Falo, University of Iowa Police Department
Falo, handled by Officer Jackie Anderson for the past three years, is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Falo is a dual-purpose explosives ordinance detection (EOD) patrol dog who works with the U.S. Secret Service extensively, along with Big Ten football, basketball and wrestling events — sweeping the stadiums for explosives, and running across the occasional pop star. In addition to work, Falo loves wrestling and napping with his sister, the beach, his ball and coffee. Officer Anderson says he's as goofy as some of the following pictures make him look.
