A teenager was shot in the leg near 37th and W Streets in South Omaha late Wednesday night.
Police were called to 37th and W Streets about 11:33 p.m. on a report of shots fired. Once there, officers found a young male with a gunshot wound to a leg, said Lt. John Wells of the Omaha Police Department.
The wound did not appear to be life-threatening, Wells said.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated the victim may be 17 years old.
In the aftermath of the shooting, police had no suspects and had made no arrests.
