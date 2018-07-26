A teenager was shot in the leg near 37th and W Streets in South Omaha late Wednesday night.
Police were called to 37th and W Streets about 11:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. Once there, officers found Orlando Estrada, 17, near an alley, suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs.
Estrada offered little information about the incident, police said.
Omaha Fire Department medics took Estrada to the Nebraska Medical Center.
The wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, Omaha Police Lt. John Wells said.
