LINCOLN — Lockdown status has ended at the state's largest prison, an emergency order issued Wednesday in response to a rash of assaults and problems with contraband, including the synthetic marijuana product called K2, or spice.

The entire Nebraska State Penitentiary was searched in what State Corrections Director Scott Frakes described as a stepped-up effort to end problems at the prison, which holds about 1,375 inmates, roughly twice its design capacity.

Frakes said the prison will remain on "modified operations" at least through the weekend, which means no visits from family and friends but some "controlled" movements outside of their cells.

Inmates will have access to showers and day rooms, but there will be no unescorted movement off of their housing units, he said.

Frakes said Friday afternoon that he was not ready to reveal what contraband or weapons had been found in the searches.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

In a Friday morning conference call with reporters, Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed support for the lockdown, which was the first, of its scale, at a Nebraska prison in recent years.

"What we're always concerned about is keeping inmates and our own staff safe. That's always going to be the focus," Ricketts said.

He added that more work needs to be done to address staff shortages at the penitentiary and other Nebraska prisons. Frakes, on Thursday, said that the vigor of cell searches has probably suffered due to the constant overtime required of prison staff.

The lockdown was ordered Wednesday morning after a trio of incidents involving staff assaults over the Labor Day weekend, as well as discovery of inmates high on K2, a hallucinogenic drug that's cheap, easily accessible and easier to smuggle into a prison than marijuana.

Michele Wilhelm, the penitentiary's warden, said that inmates have been cooperative during the lockdown, an event that can lead to increased tensions inside a prison.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription