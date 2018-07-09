A husband and wife were killed Friday near Concordia University when their vehicle struck a tree, Seward police said.
Richard and Eleanor Roth, both 80, of Seward, died after their Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a tree shortly after 1 p.m. Investigators determined that the driver, Richard Roth, suffered a medical episode before the pickup left the road on the 800 block of North Columbia Avenue.
The Roths were taken to Seward Memorial Hospital, where Richard Roth died. Eleanor Roth was taken to Bryan Medical Center’s west campus in Lincoln, where she later died.
