Sarpy County Sheriff's Office collected 83 guns, 23 airguns and more than 1,000 pounds of fireworks and ammunition Saturday morning.

The Sheriff's Office held its second annual “Gun-Ammo-Fireworks Amnesty Day” and took in items over a four-hour span.

According to a press release, the event was meant to provide a place to safely dispose of unsafe, non-functioning or improperly-stored guns, ammunition and fireworks.

During the event, authorities collected:

» 30 rifles, 30 pistols, 23 shotguns and 23 airguns

» 841 pounds of ammunition

» 324 pounds of fireworks.

