3. Reinforce doors or add security to avoid burglaries
Intruders usually knock first and then kick in doors if no one answers, said Lauren Genier, a crime prevention specialist with the Omaha Police Department. Prevent that by reinforcing your doors or installing an alarm system.
If you're headed to a sporting event or place with a large crowd, take the few items you need and consider leaving your bag or purse hidden in the car. If you must take a bag, keep it zipped up and close to you at all times.
If your home is broken into, thieves often head to bedroom dressers to grab expensive jewelry. Genier advises locking up valuables or keeping jewelry in a box in a creative place, such as a child's room. Firearms always should be locked up.
If you expect a package to be delivered to your house, try to be home or ask a neighbor to grab the package so thieves don't. Or have the package delivered to a friend's house or a pickup spot at a store.
If your car is parked in a public area, take your valuables with you or hide them in the trunk. And always lock your car.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2. Don't leave your garage door open
While working on your yard and around your home, keep your garage door closed to keep thieves from walking in and taking items.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
3. Reinforce doors or add security to avoid burglaries
Intruders usually knock first and then kick in doors if no one answers, said Lauren Genier, a crime prevention specialist with the Omaha Police Department. Prevent that by reinforcing your doors or installing an alarm system.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
4. Take only what you need to an event
If you're headed to a sporting event or place with a large crowd, take the few items you need and consider leaving your bag or purse hidden in the car. If you must take a bag, keep it zipped up and close to you at all times.
If your home is broken into, thieves often head to bedroom dressers to grab expensive jewelry. Genier advises locking up valuables or keeping jewelry in a box in a creative place, such as a child's room. Firearms always should be locked up.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
6. Don't leave your car running and unattended
In winter, some people like to warm up their cars before they drive off. In the summer, some run the air conditioning before getting in. Don't do either.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
7. Avoid porch pirates
If you expect a package to be delivered to your house, try to be home or ask a neighbor to grab the package so thieves don't. Or have the package delivered to a friend's house or a pickup spot at a store.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
8. Prevent identity theft
Don't give out personal information on the phone or online unless you know the person. Keep personal information in a safe place at home, such as a safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.