A 78-year-old man died Sunday when the ATV he was riding flipped over near his home approximately four miles east of Scottsbluff. 

Jackie "Jack" Prickett of rural Scottsbluff was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on County Road G, east of County Road 25. 

Investigators determined that Prickett was traveling east on County Road G when the ATV left the roadway. The ATV came back onto the road before flipping over and landing on him.

A family friend discovered the crash shortly after 8 p.m. and was able to lift the ATV off Prickett. The friend called for emergency personnel and started CPR. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

