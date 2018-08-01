Two women were injured in a crash at 29th and Leavenworth Streets late Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred about 5:35 p.m. when a 2004 Lexus SUV traveling east on Leavenworth went through a red light and struck a 2012 Infiniti sedan that was southbound on 29th Street, according to Omaha Police Sgt. Jennifer Russell.
The force of the impact spun the sedan around and it came to a stop. The SUV crashed through a fence on the south side of Leavenworth and went down an embankment along Interstate 480. It came to a stop before entering the Interstate.
The driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Omaha woman, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition. She suffered a fractured pelvis.
The driver of the Infiniti, a 24-year-old Florence, Mississippi, woman, was taken to the med center in serious condition, suffering from neck pain.
The driver of the Lexus was not wearing a seat belt, a Police Department press release said. Suspected drug use on her part is considered a factor in the crash.
An uninjured pit bull in the Lexus was turned over to the Nebraska Humane Society.
The crash came on a day that there seemed to be more crashes than usual on Omaha roads.
“It’s such a nice day out,” said Sgt. Jason Menning of the traffic unit. “Please buckle up, slow down, put your phone down.”
