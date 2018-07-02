This could be a record year for July Fourth travel.
AAA predicts that a record-breaking 46.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the July Fourth holiday period, which this year is considered to be Tuesday through Sunday. The number would be a 5.3 percent increase from last year and the most Fourth of July travelers since AAA began tracking travelers 18 years ago.
Gas prices
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Nebraska, Omaha, Iowa and the U.S. is up more than 50 cents from a year ago.
» National: $2.85; $2.24 a year ago.
» Nebraska: $2.75; $2.19 a year ago.
» Iowa: $2.69; $2.15 a year ago.
» Omaha: $2.71; $2.13 a year ago.
Watch your speed
Numerous law enforcement agencies in Nebraska and Iowa will be on the roadways, keeping an eye on speeders and enforcing seat belt laws.
State parks
Nebraska: A vehicle permit is required: $31 for the year or $6 per day. Cabin and camping reservations may be made at outdoornebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-1414.
Iowa: Park permits are not required. To reserve a spot, visit iowadnr.gov or call 1-877-427-2757.
Visitors to six Nebraska state recreation areas will be allowed to set off fireworks July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight in designated areas: Branched Oak, Fort Kearny, Memphis, Fremont, Pawnee and Wagon Train.
Travel costs
» Airline passengers will pay an average of $171 for a round-trip flight along the top 40 domestic routes, the lowest July 4 airfare in five years and 9 percent less than last year.
» Travelers can expect to pay more to rent a car and stay at midrange hotels. At $66, the average daily cost of a car rental is a slight increase of 2 percent over last year. The average nightly rate at AAA Two Diamond hotels is $147, an 11 percent increase over last year, while AAA Three Diamond hotels will average $187, a 2 percent increase.
Weather
Omaha-area forecast: For July Fourth, conditions will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
