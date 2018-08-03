A crash at 180th and Harrison Streets in west Omaha late Thursday night killed at least one person and led to the intersection being shut down as police investigated, according to the social media feeds of Douglas County 911 and the Omaha Police Department.
The crash was reported at 11:34 p.m. and involved a motorcycle.
