A South Dakota man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a head-on crash with a semitrailer truck on U.S. Highway 20 near Correctionville, Iowa, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Robert Ray Brewer, 59, of Utica, South Dakota, was killed. He was the driver of a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup.
The other driver was Matthew William McNeill, 30, of Rippey, Iowa. McNeill was at the wheel of a 2011 Peterbilt, the patrol’s crash report said.
The semi was carrying hazardous materials, but a Sioux City fire response team found that none of the hazardous material was damaged.
The crash was reported at 1:56 p.m.
The report did not explain how the collision occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.