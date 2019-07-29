A semitrailer truck jackknifed on Interstate 80 in Omaha on Sunday evening, leading to a closure of the eastbound lanes.
The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-80 near 24th Street, according to emergency dispatchers. About a mile of the Interstate, from the Interstate 480 interchange to 24th Street, was closed for almost five hours.
The crash also resulted in a fuel spill.
The one person injured in the crash refused treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.