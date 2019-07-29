A semitrailer truck jackknifed on Interstate 80 in Omaha on Sunday evening, leading to a closure of the eastbound lanes.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-80 near 24th Street, according to emergency dispatchers. About a mile of the Interstate, from the Interstate 480 interchange to 24th Street, was closed for almost five hours.

The crash also resulted in a fuel spill.

The one person injured in the crash refused treatment.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

