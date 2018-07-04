A 56-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday night at 264th Street and West Center Road in western Douglas County.
Ronald D. Rowland, of Yutan, Nebraska, was headed west on a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle when it collided with an eastbound pickup truck on West Center Road, said Lt. Denise Rieder of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Rowland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tammy L. Cruishank, of Valley, Nebraska, was driving the eastbound 2012 Chevrolet pickup. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
The incident remains under investigation by deputies. Nebraska State Patrol troopers assisted at the scene as traffic was diverted to side roads.
