Omaha police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday that resulted in a person's death.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha police have closed down four westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near 36th Street because of the crash.
Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.