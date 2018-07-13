A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash that killed Augustus E. Slavik of Omaha, police said.
Slavik worked at a nearby Jiffy Lube, police said. A man who answered the phone at the business declined to comment Thursday afternoon.
Douglas County 911 dispatchers were notified of the crash about 1:55 p.m.
Witnesses and police said Slavik, who was wearing a helmet, was headed west on Leavenworth when his sports bike hit the curb. Slavik lost control, and the bike went up onto the sidewalk and hit a tree before it continued into the intersection, Omaha Police Sgt. Jason Menning said.
Several witnesses performed CPR on him until medics arrived. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died at the hospital.
Slavik had been riding a 1998 Honda CBR900RR.
