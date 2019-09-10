A 57-year-old Adams, Nebraska, man died Sunday when the pickup truck he was driving was struck by a train in Johnson County.
Wesley B. Dorn was pronounced dead at the scene, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The incident was investigated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators determined that Dorn was driving a pickup south on 611 Avenue near Locust Street in Sterling, Nebraska, about 12:45 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop at a train crossing and was struck by an eastbound BNSF Railway coal train.
The railroad crossing is marked with a sign, but it doesn’t have flashing lights or crossbars, according to a statement from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.
Sterling is a village of about 500 people northwest of Tecumseh in southeast Nebraska. The incident remains under investigation.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Headline should be “Man killed when he hits train after failing to stop”:
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.