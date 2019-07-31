license plate sticker

This hand-painted sticker was on the license plates of a vehicle pulled over by a Nebraska state trooper this week in Lincoln. The driver was ticketed.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Nebraska drivers have plenty of options for personalizing their license plates.

But one driver this week took it too far.

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol pulled over a driver who had painted the registration sticker onto the vehicle’s license plates.

Trooper Adam Strode spotted the faux sticker Monday morning on Interstate 80 in Lincoln, said patrol spokesman Cody Thomas.

“I’ve talked to a few of our troopers who said this was the first time they’ve seen anything like this,” Thomas said.

The driver was ticketed for not having valid registration and for unlawful display of license plates or renewal tabs, Thomas said.

It’s unclear how far the trooper was from the vehicle when he noticed the sticker. Troopers are trained to pay close attention to detail while on patrol.

“It’s ingrained from day one of the training academy,” Thomas said.

The paint job apparently lasted the driver three months. It indicated that registration should have been renewed in May.

In lieu of the word “Nebraska” running down the left side of the sticker, the driver left small white dots. The red rectangles were askew and white lines were a little wiggly. One Twitter user replied to a state trooper’s tweet about the plates asking if the budding artist could have used a ruler.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area