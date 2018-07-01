A Lincoln motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a crash during a short high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 6.
Jeremiah Cummings, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
A State Patrol trooper began a pursuit after seeing an eastbound Honda sport motorcycle traveling at 110 mph and splitting traffic on I-80 in Lincoln at 11 p.m.
The motorcyclist refused to stop and left I-80 at the Waverly exit before continuing east on Highway 6 while reaching speeds of more than 120 mph, the spokesman said.
When the motorcycle was nearing Greenwood, the rider lost control and crashed into a guardrail. The pursuing trooper began performing CPR and administering other medical aid to the rider without success.
The pursuit lasted about seven minutes. Because of the trooper’s involvement, the State Patrol asked an outside agency to investigate the crash.
