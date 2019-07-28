Metro area

Semi jackknifes on I-80 in Omaha, causing fuel spill

A semitrailer truck jackknifed on Interstate 80 in Omaha on Sunday evening, leading to a closure of the eastbound lanes.

The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-80 near 24th Street, according to emergency dispatchers. About a mile of the Interstate was closed, from the Interstate 480 interchange to 24th Street.

The crash also resulted in a fuel spill.

The one person injured in the crash refused treatment.

Eastbound I-80 remained closed as of 9 p.m., according to Nebraska 511. — Nancy Gaarder

Man’s body, with no ID, is pulled from Carter Lake

A body was pulled from Carter Lake on Sunday, and Omaha police were investigating the cause of death.

The body of a male was pulled from the lake by Omaha firefighters about 12:30 p.m., said Omaha Police Information Officer Michael Pecha.

No identification was found on the body. — Nancy Gaarder

Man struck by tree branch dies in Sarpy County

A 55-year-old man died Saturday from injuries he suffered when a tree branch fell on him while he was working in Sarpy County.

Fred Trumble was struck in the head by a falling branch about 3 p.m. near 180th Street and Pflug Road, according to Lt. Greg Monico of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. Trumble was helping trim a tree, Monico said.

He was taken by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

— Kevin Cole

