A 39-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in south-central Nebraska.

Toby Spaulding of Holdrege was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. just south of Elm Creek, about 20 miles north of Holdrege in Phelps County.

Investigators determined that Spaulding, who was not wearing a seat belt, was traveling east on County Road 747 when his vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection with U.S. Highway 183. Spaulding’s vehicle collided with a recreational vehicle driven by Marshall Nelms, 41, of Kearney.

The RV rolled into a ditch. Nelms and a passenger, who were both wearing seat belts, were not injured.

