The Nebraska Legislature approved the speed limit changes in April. A provision that would have allowed speed hikes on I-80 across the state was stricken in response to safety objections from the trucking industry.
Jason Prokop of the Nebraska Department of Transportation said speed limit signs were being changed to reflect new limits. He said that until the signs were changed, drivers had to follow the old posted limit.
State road crews had expected to have them all switched by the end of Thursday in Omaha.
Higher speed limits also took effect on designated stretches of other Nebraska roads. For example, the freeway system on West Dodge Road from 168th Street in Omaha to Fremont increased from 65 to 70 mph.
