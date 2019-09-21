Flooding has closed sections of Interstates 680 and 29 near the Missouri River.
I-680 was closed at 10 p.m. Friday between the Mormon Bridge and I-29 interchange near Crescent, Iowa, the Iowa Department of Transportation said in a press release.
I-29 is closed between North 25th Street in Council Bluffs and Exit 71 (I-680, one mile south of Missouri Valley, Iowa).
The department said the best source of information on state and U.S. highway and Interstate closures is 511ia.org. For a map of the road closings, click here.
Drivers are advised that relying on phone or in-vehicle navigation systems may not be reliable as closures may happen quickly, and navigation systems can route traffic through areas not designed for heavy or some types of traffic, the department said.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Pottawattamie, Fremont, Harrison and Mills Counties because of flooding along the Missouri River, which enables state resources to be applied to flood response there.
The flooding is the result of heavy rainfall across areas of Nebraska and South Dakota earlier in the week that sent runoff into the Missouri River.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.