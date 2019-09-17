A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital Sunday in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding a scooter in the Dundee neighborhood.

Police said Monday that the woman has a concussion that is not considered life-threatening.

It was the second scooter crash in a week that was serious enough to require a response by police and paramedics.

On Tuesday, 9-year-old Derrick Ashley suffered a head injury when the scooter he was riding collided with a city bus. His injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. The scooter was rented through Spin, one of two companies that rent scooters in Omaha. 

Sunday’s collision occurred about 3:15 p.m. near 49th and Cass Streets, according to a police report. A witness told police the woman, identified as Breanna Lemke-Elznic, 22, of Winside, Nebraska, was riding a Lime rental scooter westbound when she ran a stop sign and collided with a 2018 Tesla 3 driven by James Boles, 50, that was proceeding through the intersection. 

Lemke-Elznic was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Police said charges are pending against Lemke-Elznic and that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. 

Scooter riders are supposed to be at least 18 years old. After last week’s crash involving the 9-year-old, Spin and Lime, the other scooter rental company in Omaha, agreed to require users to provide a driver’s license to verify their age. Lime and Spin rent scooters via smartphone apps.

More than 65 people have been injured using scooters in Omaha since the six-month pilot program began in May.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

