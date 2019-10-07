A couple from Ontario, Canada, visiting Omaha on Sunday narrowly avoided serious injury when two vehicles collided outside the Rose Theater at 20th and Farnam Streets.

The couple, who declined to be named, were out sightseeing at about 1 p.m. when they exited the north doors of the theater at 2001 Farnam St. Witnesses said a Toyota Camry was heading west on Farnam Street when it ran a red light at 20th Street before colliding with a southbound Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

20191007_new_rose2

A white Chrysler Town and Country minivan was one of the vehicles involved in an accident at 20th and Farnam Streets Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

The minivan careened into the northeast corner of the theater, grazing the woman from Ontario. She fell backward but was not injured. Her husband said he was able to jump out of the way.

“Welcome to Omaha, huh?” he said with a laugh.

No one in either of the two vehicles required medical attention. There didn’t seem to be any appreciable damage to the building where a production of “The Cat in the Hat” was set to begin at 2 p.m.

