Thanks to donors with ties to the Gretna community, the reward for tips related to the June 17 crash that killed four teens has grown to $14,000.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to come forward with information about how the five Gretna teens involved in the crash obtained alcohol. Four of the girls in the car had alcohol in their blood, including the driver, a forensic investigation found.

The crash on the night of June 17 killed driver Abigail Barth, 16, Kloe Odermatt, 16, Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, and Alex Minardi, 15. Their friend and classmate Roan Brandon, 15, suffered burns and a broken collarbone in the crash. She was hospitalized but has since been released.

At a press conference Wednesday, officials said the reward for any information that leads to an arrest for providing alcohol to minors had risen to $7,500 after Bob Batt, the former head of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, donated $5,000 to the fund.

Additional donations from four people with ties to Gretna grew that number to $14,000 by Friday.

More tips also have come in since Wednesday, though investigators still are determining how many are solid leads.

“It’s awfully generous and shows there’s an outreach of support from the Gretna community,” Chief Deputy Greg London of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said of the additional money.

People can call Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 or leave an anonymous tip at apps.sarpy.com/sheriff/crimestoppers/default.html.

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

