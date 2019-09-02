UPDATE: 9 a.m. Monday: Police said 12-year-old Peter Lara had returned to his Omaha home and was safe. Police provided no further details.
* * *
Police on Sunday asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old Omaha boy.
Peter Lara was last seen by his guardian at their residence in the area of 41st and Q Streets about 1 p.m. on Saturday, said Officer Phil Anson. Peter, who is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, was wearing a blue and black t-shirt, unknown color of pants and multi-colored Nike Air Jordan shoes.
The guardian, Maria Quinteros, told officers that she has been caring for the boy for three years after his parents were deported. The Bryan Middle School student has disappeared before but always returned within a couple of hours, she said.
Anyone who has seen the boy or knows where he can be located should call 911.
