Two Millard Public Schools students, ages 16 and 10, were killed Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 370 near Gretna. Seven other people were critically injured.

Stephen Young, 10, died at the scene. Abby Young, 16, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:45 a.m. near 192nd Street when a dump truck struck the rear of a 2016 Toyota minivan that was stopped at a red light on eastbound 370, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to Abby and Stephen, the van's passengers were Kristy Young, 37; Levi Young, 14; and Hunter Young, 12. All were from the Douglas County area, the Sheriff's Office said.

"It is a terrible accident," said Sarpy County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg London.

The driver of the dump truck was 37-year-old Jesse Knight of Papillion, police said.

The conditions of Knight and the Youngs were not released late Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the three survivors from the Toyota, three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Those injured had been taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

The crash is being investigated by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the South Metro Crash Response Team. The Gretna Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area