Two Millard Public Schools students, ages 16 and 10, were killed Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 370 near Gretna. Seven other people were critically injured.
Stephen Young, 10, died at the scene. Abby Young, 16, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
The crash occurred shortly after 9:45 a.m. near 192nd Street when a dump truck struck the rear of a 2016 Toyota minivan that was stopped at a red light on eastbound 370, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
In addition to Abby and Stephen, the van's passengers were Kristy Young, 37; Levi Young, 14; and Hunter Young, 12. All were from the Douglas County area, the Sheriff's Office said.
"It is a terrible accident," said Sarpy County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg London.
The driver of the dump truck was 37-year-old Jesse Knight of Papillion, police said.
The conditions of Knight and the Youngs were not released late Wednesday afternoon.
In addition to the three survivors from the Toyota, three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Those injured had been taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
The crash is being investigated by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the South Metro Crash Response Team. The Gretna Fire Department also responded to the crash.
While this is extremely tragic, I think it's abhorred that the World Herald is taking full advantage of the recent Gretna student crash to sell this story. Unbelievably tactless.
First....my thoughts and prayers are with this family at this time. What a horrible tragedy. Second....David May: The OWH reports. What's unbelievably tactless is your criticism of an organization simply doing their job.
