Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a south Lincoln Chick-fil-A on Tuesday after he caused a disturbance in the restaurant and backed his pickup truck into the building.

Joseph F. Cimino, 48, of Lincoln, was fatally shot by 39-year-old Christopher Hall, a special agent with BNSF Railway Co., the Lincoln Police Department said in a press release.

The department provided the following account:

Cimino began causing a disturbance in the restaurant shortly after 12:50 p.m. because he was upset about his food, according to witness statements provided to police.

He grew agitated, began to throw food and eventually got into an altercation with another patron before he was escorted from the restaurant.

Cimino then got into his 2018 Dodge pickup truck and backed into the building, which caused customers and employees to flee through the exits and the drive-thru window.

Meanwhile, Hall, a commissioned law enforcement officer, was waiting in the drive-thru lane when he saw people fleeing from the restaurant's drive-thru window. He was in uniform and driving a marked vehicle.

Hall left his vehicle and eventually encountered Cimino, who was armed with a stun gun and making threatening statements, police said.

Hall "attempted to create distance" between himself and Cimino, but Cimino advanced toward Hall, at which point Hall fired his weapon, the department said.

The special agent immediately began to render aid to Cimino, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators served a search warrant at Cimino’s Lincoln home, where they seized digital evidence.

Lincoln police officers were expected to interview Hall on Wednesday. An autopsy on Cimino's body also was scheduled for Wednesday.

