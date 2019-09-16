A 9-year-old boy who died Sunday after being struck by an SUV in a Bellevue neighborhood has been identified.

The Bellevue Police Department said Caleb Roman, of Bellevue, was hit by a driver near North Fourth Street and Pleasantview Lane.

The SUV was headed south on North Fourth Street about 5 p.m. when it hit the boy, Bellevue police said. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The neighborhood is just east of Fort Crook Road and south of Childs Road. No one has been arrested, according to Bellevue police. The investigation is ongoing, with the help of the South Metro Crash Response Team.

This is the fourth child fatally struck by a vehicle in the Omaha metro area in less than a month.

On Aug. 27, a 22-month-old girl, Rosalinda Lopez-Tino, was struck by her father’s SUV as he pulled into the family’s Omaha driveway.

On Aug. 23, Jaycoby Estrada, 11, was bicycling home in Blair when he was struck by a semitrailer truck making a turn at a busy intersection.

On Aug. 20, Abby Whitford, 10, was struck by a car while crossing a major street in Papillion.