Omaha police shot and killed a pit bull Thursday night during a disturbance south of downtown.
The incident occurred after 9 p.m. near Ninth and Frances Streets when gang officers responded to the area on a report of gunshots fired.
The officers saw a man with a gun, and as they moved to apprehend him, a group of people and a pit bull emerged from a nearby garage.
An officer felt menaced by the dog and shot it, Omaha Police Sgt. Tyler Stricker said.
Officers called for backup as a crowd gathered.
The owners of the dog — named Carnitas — declined to comment.
Officers at the scene said the dog’s shooting will be investigated, but there was no preliminary indication of wrongdoing by police.
