The pilot of a small plane sustained minor injuries after his plane landed short of a runway at the Millard Airport just before noon Friday, according to Douglas County 911.
The pilot declined to be taken to the hospital, so crews were checking him out at the airport. A minor fuel leak also was reported, dispatchers said.
Small plane missed the runway at the Millard Airport. Minor injuries only. #OPD pic.twitter.com/ew9F2hPYtd— Ofc. Dan Fehrman (@OPDOfcFehrman) July 27, 2018
Two people were on board the plane, dispatchers said.
The runway is on the west end of the airport.
A photo of the plane posted on Twitter by an Omaha police officer shows the plane with its nose down in the grass near a runway.
On May 27, a Beech P35 airplane crashed on takeoff at the airport, killing David Steier, 62, and Arlene Steier, 61. The plane left the runway, went through several grass medians and was briefly airborne before appearing to stall, federal investigators said.
The airplane’s right wing then struck the ground and the airplane cartwheeled and burst into flames, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.
