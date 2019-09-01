A person rescued from the Elkhorn River on Sunday was taken by ambulance to Lakeside Hospital, authorities said.
That person's injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to 911 dispatch reports.
Rescuers from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department helped several people who had been on tubes or kayaks, said Lt. Rob Jones of the Sheriff's Office.
About 5 p.m. authorities received two reports of people in distress on the river, one from near 245th Street and West Q Road and the other from near 229th Street and West Center Road.
Jones said the two reports were believed to be from the same incident.
