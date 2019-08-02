A man has died after he was struck by a semi truck in downtown Omaha Thursday afternoon.
The man, who has not been identified by Omaha police pending next of kin notification, was walking across 16th Street from east to west against the traffic light, officials said.
Jeremy Cleaver was driving a 2006 Freightliner Corp. semi truck without the trailer southbound on 16th Street and was turning east onto Cuming Street during a green light, police said. Cleaver, 43, of Gary, Indiana, struck the man about 4:30 p.m. as he was in the crosswalk.
The man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
Another person was hit by a car in a separate crash in north Omaha Thursday night.
Randy Porter, 48, of Omaha, suffered a serious head injury that officials consider non-life threatening.
He was hit by Kinnie Fairchild, 60, of Omaha, driving a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero, just after 9:30 p.m. Porter was crossing Florence Boulevard from east to west and Fairchild hit him while driving south on that street.
Police said Porter was not at a marked crosswalk. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.
Officials said alcohol and speed are not factors in the crash.
