Peace is a trained explosive-detection dog. Torres and Peace recently trained with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They started working last Monday.
Not only can Peace sniff out 19,000 different types of explosives, but she also can detect live ammunition, spent shell casings and firearms that have been used and discarded.
She is the only dog trained by the ATF in Nebraska, said Michael Parker, the resident agent in charge of ATF’s Omaha field office.
Torres is a former gang unit officer who also works as an ATF task force officer when needed. The Omaha Police Department was one of a handful of agencies across the nation allowed to have an officer train with an ATF dog for their use.
Torres listens to the police scanner for dispatches about shots being fired or of a suspect who may have tossed a gun. Then, he’ll go with Peace to search for evidence and call in the CSI unit.
Deputy Omaha Police Chief Greg Gonzalez said the duo easily can be dispatched within minutes to help street officers and check schools for weapons.
“We really feel that (Torres) and Peace are going to be a public safety game-changer,” he said.
WATCH: Peace is trained to locate explosives, used firearms and casings. Her handler hid them throughout this room for Peace to locate. You will see her sit when she detects something. #OPD via @OPDKelseypic.twitter.com/0mlpNdlRjF
During a demonstration Monday at Central Police Headquarters, Torres and Peace walked along a line of nearly a dozen aluminum cans, cardboard boxes and various lunchboxes, briefcases and backpacks.
“Seek!” Torres told Peace.
When she sniffed a gun inside a pink backpack, Peace calmly sat down.
“Good girl! Yessss. Good girl!” Torres said, rewarding her with some kibble.
Peace eats her food only through training, so the pair trains every day, including a few hours on weekends.
The two still are bonding. Torres describes Peace as an independent dog that “pulls like a horse.” She began as a guide dog for the blind, but her stubbornness proved she could work in a law enforcement capacity.
In the first few weeks with Torres, she has chewed his clothes and tried to eat his toothpaste. But the two are buddies.
“She likes me when my hand is in the food bag and we’re ready to work,” Torres said.
Peace is one of 15 dogs in the Omaha Police Department. Gonzalez said four are bomb-detection dogs that work primarily at Eppley Airfield, nine are K-9s used for search and contraband purposes and another dog sniffs for drugs in the Omaha Public Schools.
Peace soon will get her “working dog” harness and shoes for hot summer days. If she stays healthy, she could work until she’s 9 or 10 years old.
Feb 28. 1961: From left, Patrolman Andrew Davis, his K-9 Leo, Patrolman John Bober and his K-9 Foe.
Dec 1, 1961: From left, Patrolman Charles Adams, K-9 Waabi, Patrolman Francis Dolan and Inspector Alvin Clinchard are pictured after Waabi got loose after a car accident that ejected him and Adams. The dog was was located at 3224 Myrtle Ave. but growled at anyone who got near him. Officers on the scene had to get Adams from the hospital in order to bring the dog in.
April 16, 1961: From left, Omaha Police Chief C. Harold Ostler and Mrs. Frank Scholz watch as Patrolman Francis Dolan does a demonstration with his K-9 Rex. Scholz is the Women's Association of Allied Beverage Industries civil defense chairman. The group sponsored a different police dog, Waabi.
K-9 Hart finds sniffs out drugs hidden in the floor during a demonstration with handler Officer John Danderand in June 2013. The demonstration was part of the La Vista Police Department's Citizens Police Academy.
Sgt. Ed Van Buren takes his dog, Yoshi, out of his brand new kennel at the new Douglas County Sheriff's office crime lab on June 16, 2011. Before the new crime lab, dogs would have to stay with their handlers or be kenneled in alternate locations due to a lack of space.
The Omaha Police Department's first drug-sniffing dog, "Bush," was retired from duty on March 9, 1994, during ceremonies at Central Police Headquarters. Here, Maj. Brenda Smith pets Bush goodbye. The dog will become the family pet of his handler, Officer Steve Sanchelli, left.
From left, Jordyn, 11, Stacy and Madison Laue, 14, pet K-9 dog Tye at the Gary and Mary West Regional Canine Training Center in Omaha on June 9, 2014. The dog was named for Stacy's husband, Officer Jason Tye Pratt, who died in the line of duty in 2003.
Sgt. Steve Worley shows what K-9 dog Tye can do at the Gary and Mary West Regional Canine Training Center in Omaha on June 9, 2014. The dog was named for Officer Jason Tye Pratt, who died in the line of duty in 2003.
Sgt. Steve Worley, with the Omaha Police Department's K-9 unit, Justin Rutherford, a former Georgia police chief who is in rehabilitation following an accident, and Kinyarie Dethloff, who is the director of residential services at QLI, watch as Ty, a dog with the K-9 Unit, works during bite training at the OPD K-9 Training Center on April 22, 2015. Rutherford is doing his rehabilitation at QLI, a rehabilitation facility that treats people who have suffered a brain or spinal cord injury, or who have severe physical disabilities.
Omaha Police K-9 officer Matt Lippold, front, works his dog Blitz through some flowers while officer Matt Witkowski watches on May 3, 2000. The team was retracing steps in a foot pursuit and looking for evidence after a shooting at 90th and Fort.
Trixie, a bomb dog handled by Omaha K-9 officer Chris Thompson, sits in an empty seat at Rosenblatt Stadium. Trixie, along with other police K-9s, sweep the stadium for public safety for the 2002 College World Series.
Dec, 2, 2008: The Bellevue K-9 Unit has a new home base with an office and large area to use as a training facility. Here, Bellevue officer Dustin Franks leads Spike through training in the new facility.
Patrolman John Bober and his K-9 Foe on March 8, 1961.
Patrolman John Bober and his K-9 Foe on March 8, 1961.
Patrolman Andrew Davis' K-9 Leo poses for a portrait with Davis' kids Karen, 8, Patty, 6 on March 16, 1961.
Oct. 27, 1968: Patrolman Robert Chamberlain and his K-9 Al. Al was losing his eyesight and would not be able to continue his work.
Bellevue police officer Jim Bartley and his K-9 partner Harko participate in a drug raid in 2012.
Troy Boyle stands with his new K-9 partner, Dietz, on their second day of training in Bellevue in 2013. Boyle and Dietz were the department's newest K-9 handler and K-9.
Mills County K-9 officer Mike Kostroh with his dog Roscoe in 1998.
Omaha police look for a suspect in a shooting death near 55nd Street and Ames Avenue on Sept. 24, 2011.
Omaha police K-9 officer Aaron Hanson uses a hose to water his dog, Falco, near 31st Ave and Laurel Ave on July 9, 2012.
Omaha police and K-9 units from around the metro area look for suspects in a shooting near 42nd Street and Himebaugh Avenue in 2011.
Omaha Police Officer Dan Clark prepares to release his K-9 into a drainage culvert where the driver of a stolen pickup was believed to be hiding in 1999.
Omaha Police K-9 officer Chris Thompson along with his explosives detection K-9 Trixie do a sweep during College World Series practice on June 13, 2002 at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha.
Bellevue officer Joe Gray walks through the new training building with Rico in 2008.
Bellevue Officer Joe Gray praises Rico after he sniffed out hidden drugs during training in late 2008.
Bellevue police officer Jim Bartley carries the cremated remains of his partner, Nero, to a memorial service at the Bellevue Cemetery on Nov. 28, 2001.
Bellevue K-9 Officer Joe Milos is overcome with emotion as he talks about Nero's life during a memorial service at Bellevue Cemetery on Nov. 28, 2001.
K-9 Officer Jim Bartley carries the cremated ashes of Nero, his partner, to a podium for a memorial service at Bellevue Cemetery on Nov. 28, 2001.
A police K-9 sports a black banded badge after fellow K-9 Nero died. The dog and officers were attending a memorial service at Bellevue Cemetery for Nero on Nov. 28, 2001.
In this Nov. 19, 2013 photo, Omaha Officer Matt McKinney and his K-9 Kobus search for a shooting suspect near 46th Street and Ellison Ave.
Matt McKinney, left, and Josh Downs guide K-9 Harley through a biting exercise. McKinney was the handler for fallen K-9 Kobus, who was killed in January 2016.
Officer Matt McKinney hugs his daughter after speaking in memory of his dog, Omaha police K-9 Kobus, during a memorial service at Christ Community Church in January 2016.
