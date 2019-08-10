A 59-year-old Omaha woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash Tuesday afternoon at the Sturgis motorcycle rally, authorities said.

Debra Milota died Friday in Rapid City, South Dakota, after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday about 6 miles west of the town of Lead, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.

Milota had been driving a motorcycle west on U.S. Highway 14A when she failed to negotiate a curve, crossing the center line into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the department said in a Saturday press release.

Two people on the other motorcycle — a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman — suffered minor injuries, the release said. All three of the injured had been wearing helmets.

Milota became the second Omahan to die at this year's rally. A man, who has not been identified, was found dead in a motor home Tuesday, apparently the victim of carbon monoxide poisoning, the Meade County (South Dakota) Sheriff's Office has said.

