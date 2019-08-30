Benson Park body with ducks, 8/23 (copy)

Ducks swim by as Omaha police and fire investigators gather after a body was found at the lagoon in Benson Park on Aug. 23.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha police have identified the man found in Benson Park as 49-year-old Michael Hall.

Hall was found in a lagoon in the park on Aug. 23. Police do not consider his death to be a homicide.

Police blocked access to parts of Benson Park and the trail around the park’s lagoon after the discovery of the body near the north end of the lagoon.

