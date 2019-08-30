Omaha police have identified the man found in Benson Park as 49-year-old Michael Hall.
Hall was found in a lagoon in the park on Aug. 23. Police do not consider his death to be a homicide.
Police blocked access to parts of Benson Park and the trail around the park’s lagoon after the discovery of the body near the north end of the lagoon.
