Omaha police helicopter

The Omaha police helicopter Able 1 does a flyover at Stinson Park in September 2016.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha police helicopter is back in the air. 

A spokeswoman for the Omaha Police Department said Tuesday that the department helicopter, known as Able-1, has returned to service.

In mid-August, one of the helicopters in the department's air support unit was landing at the Blair Airport when it lost power 40 to 50 feet off the ground. The helicopter came down hard and landed on its side, causing significant damage.

The two officers on board sustained minor injuries. 

After the August crash, the department couldn't deploy a helicopter because the other working helicopter was undergoing maintenance.

In April, the unit lost one helicopter when it lost engine power midflight and the pilots had to make an emergency landing in a field. The landing caused the aircraft’s rotor blades to make contact with its tail, police said, essentially totaling the helicopter.

