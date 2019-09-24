Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.