An Omaha police captain who applied to become deputy chief contends that she was passed over for the promotion in retaliation for a complaint she had filed with a state agency regarding gender discrimination.
Police Chief Todd Schmaderer, who decides on police promotions, denies the allegation.
Omaha Police Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez, who heads the southeast precinct, was ranked No. 1 on a list of eight candidates to take one of the two open deputy police chief positions, according to two sources with knowledge of the ranking.
Schmaderer chose Capt. Ken Kanger and Capt. Michele Bang. They were Nos. 2 and 5 on the list, respectively, the sources said.
It was the first time Schmaderer had skipped over the No. 1 pick for a deputy chief job. According to Belcastro-Gonzalez’s attorney, Tom White, it’s also the first time in decades that a No. 1-ranked candidate for deputy chief had been passed over. Schmaderer hasn’t always chosen the top-ranked person for other positions, a police spokeswoman said.
Schmaderer had discretion to choose from among the eight names provided to him for the two positions, as the city allows four final candidates per each open position to be presented to the chief. But Belcastro-Gonzalez and White contend that Schmaderer’s decision was in retaliation for a complaint she filed with the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission months earlier alleging gender discrimination.
Belcastro-Gonzalez and her attorney now plan to meet with the commission again to file a second complaint, this time regarding what they say is retaliation.
“I believe this is a clear instance of retaliation because Kathy raised Cain about how they weren’t committed to diversity,” White said. “She’s paying a price for it.”
Schmaderer said in a statement that he chose the best people for the positions.
“I am not the least bit concerned about the retaliation allegation, as there is absolutely no merit to it,” he said. “I make my decisions for the best interest of Omaha and the Omaha Police Department.”
Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said the union is not involved because the deputy chief position is outside the protections of the bargaining group.
Kanger and Bang were promoted at a ceremony last week, joining three other deputy chiefs, all of whom Schmaderer has chosen. Kanger has been with the department for nearly 21 years, Bang for roughly 25 years. Belcastro-Gonzalez has been with the department for 24 years.
In March, Belcastro-Gonzalez filed a complaint with the NEOC after she raised concerns about the fitness of a previous deputy chief candidate and whether proper procedures on investigating complaints and diversity measures were followed.
The commission still is investigating that complaint. The city said in a statement that the complaint is without merit.
The testing process for the two deputy chief positions opened just after Belcastro-Gonzalez filed the March complaint. The test, created by an outside, independent company, is made up of a training and experience test and structured exercises.
A ranking was determined, and Schmaderer conducted interviews with the top eight candidates.
The city moved to an outside testing agency in 2011 to “minimize concerns about whether there were any unfair impacts or favoritism with the test,” said Deputy City Attorney Bernard in den Bosch.
“That’s great,” White said, responding to in den Bosch’s comment. “Then how come they didn’t trust the results?
“The more fair (the test) is, the stronger it is, the more suspect it is that they ignored the results and chose someone else over (Belcastro-Gonzalez).”
Schmaderer can weigh the employee’s working relationships and accomplishments, in den Bosch said.
“We are comfortable that the decision on who to promote was based on the merit of the candidates and not for any inappropriate purpose,” the city’s statement said.
Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez, who manages the executive services bureau, is married to Belcastro-Gonzalez. White said that should not have prohibited the chief from appointing Belcastro-Gonzalez. White noted that there are several Omaha police officers who are married to or otherwise related to other officers, and Omaha has no policy that forbids a married couple from both holding the high position.
“She’s an extraordinarily talented police officer, has a spotless record,” White said. “Just treat them on their merit.”
Cindy M. Rodriguez, the president of the National Latino Peace Officers Association of which Belcastro-Gonzalez is a member, wrote a letter addressed to Mayor Jean Stothert and the City Council on Tuesday. Rodriguez lauded Belcastro-Gonzalez’s accomplishments and said she is held in high regard by co-workers, subordinates and business owners.
She asked city leadership to examine the decision-making process.
“Clearly, Captain (Belcastro-Gonzalez) is an asset to your community and should not have been passed up for deputy chief immediately following her filing a formal complaint of sexual harassment,” Rodriguez wrote.
(2) comments
Not sure what she is complaining about choosing from list of candidates has always been the practice. The key word is list just because they are number one doesn’t mean they get the job. I am sure before the list runs out other openings will occur.
As a retired officer the same set of facts have played out for the past 50 years as far as choosing the best candidate from a list given to the chief.
As an ex-City employee, I was the number 1 ranked candidate 3 times at the City in Civilian Management and was passed over all 3 times. Fortunately, I also came out on top several times. So, while disappointed at times, in the big scheme of things, I learned to appreciative of the wonderful blessings I had. That being said, it was a known fact that making the interview process was THE goal in the hiring process. After that, the City would inevitably hire the person of their choice in spite of a #1 ranking or not.
To illustrate the lengths the City will go to to get to their person of choice: On one occasion, the City changed the application requirements DURING the application process when it was discovered a person in an "acting" position did not have the necessary requirements to even apply for the job. After the requirements were changed (i.e. "dumbed down"), that person ultimately got the job. Another time the City kept postponing hiring for an advertised position off of an interview list, because an incumbent (the "Chosen One") failed an exam to obtain the already "dumbed down" credentials (see above) necessary for the position. A year transpired before the person passed the exam , which allowed them a high enough ranking to make the interview list and ultimately they got the job. Fair or not? High-ranking positions at the City are routinely filled by individuals without any college classwork on their resume, weighting experience as a higher factor. Ultimately this has the effect of dumbing down the gene pool. The City has shown it will routinely bend the rules, invoke nepotism and cronyism and all manner of legal and human resource legerdemain to hire selected individuals who otherwise wouldn't have held a candle in a fair and impartial hiring match, much to the chagrin of #1 ranked candidates. Many candidates have paid the educational price, only to ultimately get beat out by cronies or nepotism; that's the way the ball rolls at City Hall. So much for all the lip service paid for the importance of attracting the brightest, educated and most intelligent to our community.
Kudos to Ms. Gonzales for having the courage to challenge the facts. Just because they have been done the same way for 50 years, doesn't make them right.
