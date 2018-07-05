Several Omaha-area hospitals have treated patients with fireworks-related injuries sustained during Independence Day festivities.
Seven people with injuries caused by fireworks were treated at Nebraska Medicine, said Jenny Nowatzke, the hospital’s spokeswoman.
Five of the patients were treated Tuesday and two others were seen Wednesday, she said. No further information was available regarding patient condition or injury specifics.
One child was treated at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for facial injuries caused by fireworks, a hospital representative said.
One patient with a burn injury was seen at Council Bluffs’ Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said spokeswoman Claudia Bohn. No patients were treated for fireworks injuries at either Methodist Women’s Hospital or Methodist Hospital as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
On Tuesday night in Lincoln, a man suffered a severe hand injury when he picked up an unexploded firework and tried to relight it, several news outlets have reported.
Also, the Omaha Fire Department responded to a brush fire sparked by fireworks near 11th and Jackson Streets on Wednesday evening.
One victim was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with fireworks-related injuries that were not critical. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at 2706 N. 143rd Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.