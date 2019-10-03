Officers attempting to serve a search warrant found a man dead in a Hastings, Nebraska, home Thursday, the State Patrol said.
The patrol, working with the Lincoln Police Department, attempted to serve a search warrant at the home about noon. After knocking on the door, officers saw movement inside the home and eventually entered the residence.
The only occupant in the home was found dead from an apparent self-inflected gun shot wound, the patrol said.
No law enforcement personnel discharged a weapon during the incident, the patrol said.
The patrol has requested that the Hastings Police Department conduct the investigation into the death.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.