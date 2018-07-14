A North Platte woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln on Friday evening.
Ladonna Schmidt, 57, was at the wheel of an eastbound Chevrolet TrailBlazer that crashed about 7:50 p.m. Two others were in the vehicle: an adult who suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening and a child who was not injured.
According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas, Schmidt was attempting to pass a semitrailer truck about 3 miles west of Lincoln city limits. The Chevy crossed back from the left lane across the right lane and into the ditch, where it struck a guardrail and a pillar.
Schmidt was ejected from the vehicle. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle came to rest on its side.
Investigators believe Schmidt was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The passenger was belted in and the child was in a car seat in back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.