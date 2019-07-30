LINCOLN — Todd Wasmer has been named the new warden at the troubled Tecumseh State Prison.
Wasmer, a U.S. Army veteran, most recently served as assistant warden of the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona, a 1,550-bed facility for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.
Wasmer replaces Brad Hansen, who is retiring after 42 years with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The Tecumseh facility has struggled in recent years to recruit and retain staff and to fill required posts. Since 2015, there have been two riots at the 960-bed prison in which millions of dollars in damage was done and four inmates were killed.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.