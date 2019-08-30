August has been the deadliest month in a summer plagued by traffic fatalities.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said 30 people have died on Nebraska roads since the beginning of August.

The number is 173% higher than the 11 traffic deaths recorded between Aug. 1 and Aug. 29 last year.

Of the 30 people killed, at least eight were children.

Steven Young, 10, and Abby Young, 16, died Aug. 7 when their mother’s minivan was struck by a dump truck while stopped at a red light.

Amy Rednest, 30, of Alliance and her two daughters — Emma Reza, 13, and Falicia Reza, 9 — were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 385 north of Bridgeport on Aug. 11. Vanessa Gomez, 31, and Nevaeh Montoya, 14, from Westminster, Colorado, were also killed in the crash. The group’s SUV hydroplaned, spun into another lane and was rear-ended by a semitrailer truck.

Abby Whitford, 10, died from her injuries after she was struck by a vehicle Aug. 20 while using a crosswalk in downtown Papillion with her younger brother.

Jaycoby Estrada, 11, died Aug. 23 when the bicycle he was on was hit by a semitrailer truck in downtown Blair.

Rosalinda Lopez-Tino, a 22-month-old girl, died Tuesday evening after she was run over by an SUV driven by her father as he pulled into the driveway near 18th and Elm Streets.

The Nebraska Highway Safety Office said that between May 1 and June 30, there were seven minors killed in crashes.

They included the four Gretna teenagers killed in a crash in June that devastated the Gretna community.

There were 23 fatal crashes overall in May, 23 in June and 20 in July.

