August has been the deadliest month in a summer plagued by traffic fatalities.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said 30 people have died on Nebraska roads since the beginning of August.
The number is 173% higher than the 11 traffic deaths recorded between Aug. 1 and Aug. 29 last year.
Of the 30 people killed, at least eight were children.
Steven Young, 10, and Abby Young, 16, died Aug. 7 when their mother’s minivan was struck by a dump truck while stopped at a red light.
Amy Rednest, 30, of Alliance and her two daughters — Emma Reza, 13, and Falicia Reza, 9 — were killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 385 north of Bridgeport on Aug. 11. Vanessa Gomez, 31, and Nevaeh Montoya, 14, from Westminster, Colorado, were also killed in the crash. The group’s SUV hydroplaned, spun into another lane and was rear-ended by a semitrailer truck.
Members of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office survey the scene where four teenagers were killed and one was injured Monday night in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of 180th Street and Platteview Road.
Memorials are left on three vehicles parked at Gretna High School.
Bouquets of flowers were placed Tuesday on cars at Gretna High School, where the victims, who are believed to be 15 to 16 years old, attended school.
Memorials are seen at three vehicles parked at Gretna High School.
Memorials were left Tuesday on three vehicles parked at Gretna High School.
Memorials were left Tuesday on three vehicles parked at Gretna High School.
Memorials were placed Tuesday at Gretna High School and at the crash location. Counselors were available at the school Tuesday and will be again Wednesday.
Memorials were left on three vehicles parked at Gretna High School.
Members of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office survey the scene where four teenagers were killed and one was injured Monday night in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of 180th Street and Platteview Road.
The crash occurred just west of the intersection of 180th Street and Platteview Road, according to Capt. Chris Culler of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
The scene where four teenagers were killed and one was injured Monday night.
The scene where four teenagers were killed and one was injured Monday night in a one-vehicle crash.
Responding to the scene Monday night were crews from Gretna and Springfield fire and rescue, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and the State Patrol.
The scene where four teenagers were killed and one was injured Monday night.
Tire tracks are marked at the crash scene.
Police tape blocks off land where a one-vehicle crash occurred Monday evening.
Police tape cordons off a section of land behind a guardrail where a one-vehicle crash occurred Monday night.
Members of the community mourn after a memorial service for four girls at St. Patrick's Church in Gretna.
Members of the community pray during a memorial service.
Members of the community mourn.
Members of the community gather during a memorial service.
Pastor Gary Werling of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church speaks during a memorial service.
Members of the community mourn after a memorial service.
Girls wearing Gretna soccer t-shirts that say "Together We Can" mourn.
Fr. Matt Gutowski leads a prayer during a memorial service.
