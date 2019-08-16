The Nebraska State Patrol kicked off its "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign on Friday as part of a nationwide effort to remove impaired drivers from the road.

The campaign will run through Labor Day weekend and will wrap up the "100 Days of Summer" initiative, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend every year. The patrol reports that this year's efforts have removed nearly 300 impaired drivers from Nebraska roads. 

Troopers will perform high visibility patrols, vehicle checks and other enforcement methods measures throughout the operation. 

