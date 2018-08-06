A naked man carrying a sword was sent running Saturday morning when another man grabbed a rifle and chased him, Lincoln police reported.
The man with the rifle told police that he was in his car at 4:30 a.m. after walking his dog near Southwest 9th Street and West South Street. The naked man approached his car and tapped on his driver's-side window with the sword, the man told police.
The man got out of his car with the rifle and chased the naked man. As he was running, he called 911 dispatchers to tell them what was happening, said Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands, a department spokeswoman. The dispatchers told him to end the chase, which he did, Sands said.
The naked man ran into a nearby wooded area.
