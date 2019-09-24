A 38-year-old Council Bluffs man is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, police said.
About noon, Antonio Davila was driving a 2001 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle north on 11th Street at a high rate of speed, Omaha police said in a press release.
At a curve in the roadway, Davila tried to brake, but he and the motorcycle left the road and he hit a tree north of the intersection of 11th and Locust Streets, the release said.
Davila was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
100% preventable.
