A motorcyclist was critically injured late Saturday in a crash near Harlan Drive and Galvin Road South in Bellevue, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 11:23 p.m.
Paramedics considered the motorcyclist to be in critical condition on the way to the Nebraska Medical Center, according to 911 dispatch reports. The cyclist's condition at the hospital was not immediately available.
